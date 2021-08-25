A fourth wave for whom?

Epidemiologists are warning of rising caseloads and a dangerous fourth wave of COVID-19 — just when many people thought life was finally getting back to normal. This week, several provincial governments changed their pandemic policies in response. Both British Columbia and Manitoba brought back indoor mask mandates.

Today on Front Burner, Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa, explains just how bad the fourth wave could get — and how he hopes we can mitigate it.

