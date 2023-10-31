A carbon tax carve-out, or cold feet?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax exemption for home heating oil has renewed criticism of the entire scheme — a cornerstone of Canada's plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change. CBC's Aaron Wherry weighs in on how the Liberal government is weathering a storm of its own making.

Transcripts of each episode will be made available by the next workday.

