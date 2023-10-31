Content
Front Burner

A carbon tax carve-out, or cold feet?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax exemption for home heating oil has renewed criticism of the entire scheme. How will the Liberals weather a political storm of their own making?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is surrounded by reporters holding recording devices as he heads into the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with reporters about his plans for the federal carbon tax in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Front Burner21:46A carbon tax carve-out, or cold feet?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's carbon tax exemption for home heating oil has renewed criticism of the entire scheme — a cornerstone of Canada's plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change. CBC's Aaron Wherry weighs in on how the Liberal government is weathering a storm of its own making.

