A call to govern media giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime
From an ad-free CBC to mandating Canadian content on streaming services, CBC entertainment reporter Eli Glasner explains the new recommendations on how Canada’s broadcasting and telecommunications sector should change.
Listen to the full episode
A new federal report proposes sweeping changes to Canada's broadcasting and telecommunications sector. They range from bringing online media platforms like Yahoo and Facebook under the scope of the Broadcasting Act to making sure that streaming companies like Netflix and Amazon Prime are sufficiently promoting Canadian material. Today on Front Burner, CBC entertainment reporter Eli Glasner joins host Jayme Poisson to explain what's at stake.
