2 Newfoundlanders on the province's confounding election

An aging population. A growing debt load. A steep fall in oil prices. A possible doubling of power rates. There's a perfect storm of issues facing Newfoundlanders before a provincial election this week. But according to critics, the main parties aren't addressing the most pressing issues facing Newfoundland and Labrador.

Veteran political reporter David Cochrane walks through the main issues and the state-of-play with Jayme Poisson and Q's Tom Power. "There's just not enough money to support that many communities with that few people over that much space," says Cochrane. "It's an enormous challenge."