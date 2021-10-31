Radio · Audio

From food prices to interest rates and the financial feelings that come with inflation

How can Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem be so calm? Maybe he hasn't seen his grocery bill yet. Inflation is higher today than it's been in nearly 20 years, but in some respects the Bank of Canada is still playing it cool. The central bank is signaling it will raise interest rates soon, but not yet. Paul Haavardsrud talks with Statistics Canada about how inflation is being measured and brings in the experts to talk about what we're seeing at the grocery store and beyond.