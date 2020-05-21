When hiding it became exhausting, I decided to finally step out of the disability closet

If I wanted to tell someone one thing to help them understand me, I'd tell them that I think about walking all the time.

For me, walking requires focus. I need to think about where I place my feet and how to best keep my balance. On long walks, there's no "getting in the zone" like a long distance runner — if I don't pay attention, I end up falling.

Falling is not that bad really. I've always done my own stunts. Over the years I've figured out how to fall without hurting myself. It's getting up again that's the problem. Like some veteran boxer who's taken one too many punches, it takes everyone in my corner to get me back up.

There's a reason for this. Around my senior year in high school something unusual showed up in a blood test. After visits with doctors and trips to hospitals, I was diagnosed with something called Becker muscular dystrophy. I'd never heard of it. It's a progressive muscle disorder that affects the skeletal muscles. Those are the muscles you need for movement — so a lot of them.

Kent during a family camping trip around the age of five, long before he would receive his diagnosis. (Submitted by Kent Hoffman)

I remember a literal feeling in the pit of my stomach when the doctor said the words "muscular dystrophy." They said there was no real treatment, no cure and no real answers. It would progress over time, but nobody could say how fast.

Becker's is a milder variation of the more commonly known Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Until my diagnosis I didn't even know there were different types. Becker's is very rare, they told me, but it doesn't seem so rare when you're the one diagnosed with it. Why couldn't I have won the lottery instead?

The only thing I really knew about muscular dystrophy came from watching those daylong Jerry Lewis Labour Day Telethons that ran for years. I remembered watching them as a kid in the 1970s.

What began for me was a lifetime of trying to hide it. I convinced myself that there was strength in being stoic.

Those telethons raised lots of money for muscular dystrophy, and I'm sure they were well intentioned, but those programs reinforced a damaging view of disability that was very common at the time. To me, the telethons portrayed people with muscular dystrophy as victims who couldn't possibly get by without the charitable help and attention we gave them just once a year on Labour Day.

It was that image of disability that scared me more than the disease itself, so I hid from it. When I was first diagnosed, I was still walking pretty well so I didn't think of myself as disabled. But what began for me was a lifetime of trying to hide it. I convinced myself that there was strength in being stoic. I was diagnosed when I was just becoming an adult. After that I didn't bother seeing a doctor again for 10 years.

Eventually I did have to start facing muscular dystrophy. I could no longer run, not even slowly. It was harder to climb stairs. Occasionally I would fall. But what I was getting better at was hiding it. The time and effort I put into that hiding became exhausting.

Posing at the bar at the Old Thatch Tavern while trying to hide his cane, in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. (Submitted by Kent Hoffman)

I would explain sudden falls during a night out with friends by saying I just had a few too many. At family gatherings I would slip in through the side door so no one would see me struggling to get up the front steps. I'd turn down invitations to sports events or concerts with little explanation because I didn't think I could manage to get to seats without a railing. I'd say no to dinner invitations at older restaurants where a trip to the washroom might mean navigating a rickety set of stairs to the basement.

I never want to dwell on my disability, but trying to hide it, from myself and others, just reinforces the idea that disability is something to be ashamed of. So I have spent some time trying to figure out what it really means to identify as someone who's disabled. How do you take control of that identity without being defined by it?

In front of Shakespeare's house in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. (Submitted by Kent Hoffman)

For years I'd been hiding it — but a cane is something you can't hide. I was starting to fall on a regular basis and I was pretty sure it was only a matter of time before I broke something. Eventually I had to accept that I need a cane to help me walk when I'm outside and sometimes even when I'm inside.

At first I put off using one and risked falling because a cane is so strongly linked with being old. It was a foolish way to think about a device that helps me walk safely.

I think sometimes we spend so much time trying to prove that we're independent, that we're ashamed to admit we need help from time to time and refuse to ask for it. But I think we have a human need to be helped because it shows that other people care about us.

I will likely need more help and support as time goes on. But so will everybody. Telling people that I have Becker muscular dystrophy is a way of asking the world for a bit of extra patience, and to help me out from time to without questions, without judgment and without expecting anything in return.

(Submitted by Kent Hoffman)

About the producer

Kent Hoffman has worn many different hats at CBC Radio working on many programs including Spark, White Coat Black Art, Outfront and As It Happens. His radio philosophy is the same as Eddie Van Halen's music philosophy: If it sounds good — it is good.