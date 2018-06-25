The Doc Project

Towering cow statue? Not in their backyard​

What would you do if you woke up one morning and saw a shiny, stainless steel dairy cow outside your second-storey window? A group of homeowners in Markham, Ontario, spent 10 months fighting what they considered an invasion of their quiet suburban crescent... but what the statue's donor considered a generous gift of public art, with a noble Canadian heritage. ​

The tale of a giant cow with a rich Canadian backstory, and of a community that had major beef with it.

Brookview Tony Charity sculpture in Markham, Ontario in May 2018. (Kalli Anderson/CBC) Listen to the full episode 30:45

