Towering cow statue? Not in their backyard
What would you do if you woke up one morning and saw a shiny, stainless steel dairy cow outside your second-storey window? A group of homeowners in Markham, Ontario, spent 10 months fighting what they considered an invasion of their quiet suburban crescent... but what the statue's donor considered a generous gift of public art, with a noble Canadian heritage.
The tale of a giant cow with a rich Canadian backstory, and of a community that had major beef with it.
