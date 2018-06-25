Moo-ve it or lose it - suburban homeowners enraged by giant, reflective cow statue

By Kalli Anderson

Danny Da Silva moved to Cathedraltown, a suburban development in Markham, Ontario, in 2014. He and his wife Joanna wanted a peaceful, safe place to raise their young daughter.

They were particularly pleased to have found a house on Charity Crescent, a collection of two-storey houses around a parkette—a semi-circular patch of grass with a couple of benches and some skinny maple trees.

"One of the reasons why I moved here was because of the quietness of the area and especially the park," says Danny.

"We paid a premium to try to get that private, quiet feeling." - Danny Da Silva

That all changed one morning in July 2017, when trucks and heavy machinery appeared in the parkette.

By the time Danny got home from work, a seven-metre-high sculpture had been installed.

Danny Da Silva in front of the sculpture of the dairy cow "Brookview Tony Charity," in front of his home on Charity Crescent in Markham, Ontario, in May 2018. (Kalli Anderson/CBC)

It was a larger-than-life stainless steel dairy cow, on stilts.

"In the middle of our once quiet parkette, two storeys up in the air, was this very large cow," says Danny. "We didn't really know what to make of it."

The only explanation Danny and his neighbours had for what the sculpture was, and why it had appeared, came in the form of a sign that had also been installed in the parkette. The sign said the sculpture was "to commemorate an internationally award-winning Holstein cow that was raised on Romandale Farm."

The land that is now Cathedraltown used to be Romandale Farm.

Residents soon found out that the statue was by Ron Baird, a renowned Ontario artist known for his large stainless steel sculptures.

The statue's agricultural and artistic pedigrees aside, Danny and his neighbours nonetheless wanted it gone.

That evening they met in the parkette to discuss their concerns, and started making calls to their city councillor.

Some neighbours were worried about how the sculpture would affect their property values. Others brought up safety concerns: What if one of those sharp metal maple leaves around the cow's neck jiggled loose and impaled a child or a dog playing below?

And they were concerned about an influx of traffic if the sculpture became a tourist attraction.

"The parks in this area are meant for the people who live here, not for everybody to just come flooding in," says Danny. "This isn't Wasaga Beach."

Some neighbours appreciated the cow as a work of art.

"I have to say it's an absolutely beautiful sculpture, but it just doesn't quite fit the environment," said Teresa Zhang.

The original sign erected in June 2017 describing the Brookview Tony Charity sculpture claimed that the cow had been raised on Romandale Farms. (Provided by Danny Da Silva)

Sculpture's donor not interested in moo-ving it

In the beginning, the neighbours were open to the possibility of finding some kind of compromise. They suggested lowering the cow to the ground or removing the sharp metal leaves from around its neck.

But for the donor of the sculpture, Cathedraltown developer Helen Roman-Barber, moving it was out of the question.

Helen commissioned and donated the sculpture specifically for its location on Charity Crescent.

"That's why it's called Charity Crescent, " says Helen. "That crescent and all this land was originally owned by our family."

Helen was also against the idea of modifying the sculpture.

Would you change the Mona Lisa because you didn't like the look on her face? - Helen Roman-Barber

Cow never 'set hoof' in Markham

In August 2017, a few weeks after the sculpture appeared, Toronto Star reporter Noor Javed found out that the story the city was telling about the history of Charity the cow (and which they had printed on the sign in the parkette) wasn't quite accurate.

Noor called up Ken Trevena, a farmer in Port Perry who she heard had taken care of Charity the cow in the 1980s.

"I asked him if Charity had ever set hoof in Markham, and he said no," says Noor.

Ken Trevena stands beside the grave of the legendary Holstein cow, Brookview Tony Charity, in Port Perry, Ontario, May 2018. (Kalli Anderson/CBC)

Ken Trevena says that Helen's father, Stephen Roman, had purchased a half-interest in the grand champion cow in 1984, but that Charity had stayed under the care of Ken and his boss, Peter Heffering, at Hanover Hill Farm in Port Perry.

Ken calls Charity the "greatest cow of all time," and she's the only cow he ever gave a proper burial.

Her gravestone is on Hanover Hill farm, beside the field where she took her last steps.

"I'd call her a stylish cow," says Ken. "She was very graceful [and] held her head up nice."

A plaque on the grave of Holstein cow, Brookview Tony Charity, in Port Perry, Ontario. (Kalli Anderson/CBC)

Neighbours take their fight to council

On September 25, 2017, Danny, Theresa and four of their neighbours on the crescent gave deputations to Markham's development services committee.

The neighbours presented photos of the cow's intrusion into their lives, including several from the vantage point of their second storey windows.

In some of those homes, the blinds in children's bedrooms had to be permanently closed, "because they don't want to see the cow staring at them when they're sleeping," says Danny.

The view out the window of a home on Charity Crescent in 2017. (Provided by Danny Da Silva)

After hearing the residents' deputations, the development services committee voted to remove the sculpture.

And on October 17, Markham city council ratified that decision.

The plan was for the cow to remain on site only until a suitable alternative location could be found.

The residents of Charity Crescent thought they had won.

Donor takes her fight to court

But council was about to find out that removing the sculpture wasn't going to be as simple as just giving it back to Helen.

Unlike public art that is commissioned by the city, Charity was an outright gift from Helen to the city of Markham. And there was a contract between her company and the city of Markham that stipulated that the city would only take full ownership of the sculpture once installation was complete.

And the base of the sculpture was still unfinished.

The Charity sculpture from behind, facing the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in the Cathedraltown development, May 2018. Charity is on stilts to give her a view of the Cathedral. (Kalli Anderson/CBC)

The sculpture stayed up throughout the fall and winter of late 2017 and into 2018.

In March 2018, Romandale Farms Ltd. filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the city of Markham for breach of the donation agreement.

Helen Roman-Barber's company was seeking up to three million dollars in damages from the City of Markham.

It was now looking like the cow would be up for at least as long as the issue was before the courts.

Mother Nature intervenes

In early April, an unusually violent windstorm hit the Greater Toronto Area. Trees were blown over. The power was out all over the region. Shingles were torn clean off roofs.

Exhibit A: The leaf that fell off the wreath around Charity the cow's neck in April, lying on the still-frozen ground. (Provided by Danny Da Silva) And one of Danny's neighbours on Charity Crescent found one of the leaves from the wreath around Charity's neck lying on the ground in the parkette.

The neighbours documented the downed leaf and immediately called city staff.

Exhibit B: The downed leaf and a kitchen knife, for scale. (Provided by Danny Da Silva)

The city erected a security fence around the sculpture and had the structural integrity of the rest of the leaves tested.

An engineer concluded that the welding on 20 to 25 per cent of the remaining leaves was insufficient.

On April 24, 2018, Markham city council voted to remove the sculpture within 10 days.

That's when Helen's company, Romandale Farms Ltd., filed a motion for an injunction to stop the removal of the sculpture while the lawsuit was still before the courts.

That motion was rejected by Ontario Superior Court Justice Andras Shreck on May 2.

In his decision, Justice Shreck wrote: "The residents of Markham have stated, through their elected representatives, that they do not want the gift that Romandale wishes to bestow on them. A true philanthropist respects the wishes of those he or she wishes to benefit."

Goodbye, Charity

Two weeks later, on May 16, 2018, Charity left Charity Crescent.

Goodbye, Charity the cow 1:08 A team of workers separated the cow's hoofs from the stilts. They slung straps under her reflective belly, and a crane lifted her through the air onto a waiting flat-bed truck.

After 10 months, Danny and his neighbours were happy to see her go.

"Now we've got our neighbourhood back," says Danny.

Donor determined to find cow a home

For now, Charity is in storage with Helen.

Helen says she's had several calls from people in support of the artwork.

There's a whole huge crowd out there who are very pro-Charity. - Helen Roman-Barber

She says her main criteria for finding Charity a new home is to find a location where she will be truly appreciated.

"There are people who would just give their eye teeth to have Charity," says Helen. "I think Charity needs to go somewhere where she's loved and adored."

A crew lowers Charity onto a truck while removing her from Charity Crescent on May 16, 2018. (Provided by Danny Da Silva)

About the producer

Kalli Anderson (Robby Reis) Kalli Anderson is an award-winning audio producer, writer and filmmaker based in Toronto. She has produced radio documentaries, news reports and current affairs segments for CBC Radio and podcasts. Her writing for magazines and online has won gold at the Digital Publishing Awards, and she has twice been a finalist at the National Magazine Awards.

Her audio documentaries have won an RTDNA Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity Reporting and she has been a finalist for a Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) Broadcast Feature Award. Her documentary films have screened in festivals around the world. She teaches multimedia reporting and audio documentary at the Ryerson School of Journalism.

This documentary was edited by Acey Rowe, with additional reporting by Noor Javed.