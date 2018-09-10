Skip to Main Content
There's a new medieval warrior in Whitehorse
There's a new medieval warrior in Whitehorse

Who, exactly, would don 80 lb. of period armour, grab a longsword, and go battle it out in frigid Yukon temperatures? The Company of the White Wolf, that's who. And they've got a new warrior with something to prove.

Meet the medieval combat group who practice outside, in the snow, in 80 lb. of armour

Steve Pearson (left) at outdoor practice. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)
