There's a new medieval warrior in Whitehorse
Who, exactly, would don 80 lb. of period armour, grab a longsword, and go battle it out in frigid Yukon temperatures? The Company of the White Wolf, that's who. And they've got a new warrior with something to prove.
Meet the medieval combat group who practice outside, in the snow, in 80 lb. of armour
