Why this Yukon man earned the moniker 'Centipede' in the world of medieval combat

By Alexandra Byers

For the last few years, Steve Pearson has been training hard in the ranks of a not-so-secret society of Yukon warriors: the Company of the White Wolf.

The Wolves are a group of men and women who get together and train in the sport of full contact medieval fighting. Think 80 lb. of steel and titanium armour, using only period materials like leather, wool or horsehair, and wielding massive, blunted steel swords, pole arms and battle axes.

Medieval combat is a global sport; we take a look at one team in the Yukon. 1:00

Canadian contenders

In the dead of winter, when it's minus 45 and the sun barely makes even the weakest of appearances, Pearson and his fellow fighters can be found training on a weekly basis. Because you don't get to be world class by taking it easy.

See, the White Wolves are making a name for themselves on the international stage. They've made up large parts of the contingents representing Canada at championship competitions around the world for the last two years. And they're killing it.

Take Pearson. He comes across as just a regular, 27-year-old Yukon guy, but he's been met with enough tests of mettle and physical endurance so far in life to pass any bar for medieval knighthood.

Steve Pearson shows off his Team Canada tunic. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

Surgeries and setbacks

Pearson has always been active. Throughout his childhood his parents got him involved in judo, taekwondo, and eventually even Wing Chun and Systema — a Russian martial art. But Pearson was in and out of the hospital that whole time, too.

He was born with a short femur. His first surgery was when he was just two years old. He'd eventually have 26 surgeries done to lengthen his right leg.

As an older teen, Pearson dreamed of joining the military. And that was the plan, until the end of high school. That's when his hip wore out.

I don't want to be the exception to the rule... I want to be treated like everybody else. - Steve Pearson

He went through another surgery, but something went wrong. Eventually, there were only two options available to him: fusing the leg straight, or amputation.

"At this point I just wanted it to be fixed and I wanted to move on with life," said Pearson. "So I told them to go ahead with the amputation."

With his military goals out of the question, Pearson has set his sights on a new goal: becoming an RCMP officer. "It's a long process, and the make or break for me is if I can get a prosthetic that will allow me to run effectively," he said. "I don't want to be an exception to the rule. I want to be treated like everybody else, so therefore I have to operate to the same standards as everybody else."

It's around this time, three years ago, that Pearson discovered the White Wolves through a friend. "It kind of fascinated me that it was fencing and it was considered a martial art," he said.

Steve Pearson (left) at outdoor practice. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

Beware the centipede

"I think the first time I was in armour we were in an elementary school gym, and I remember it was exciting," recalled Pearson. "I was nervous and the armour was extremely heavy. It was a lot heavier than I had anticipated. And when that helmet goes over and you're looking through a tiny little hole, you are fighting this claustrophobic feeling."

The White Wolves' wall of practice weaponry. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

Though the medieval armour was a new touch, Pearson's martial arts background made him a natural. He could move faster and more intentionally than most other fighters, even with his prosthetic leg.

I have one leg but it doesn't matter which way I'm pushed or pulled, I always seem to have a leg to put on the ground. - Steve Pearson

Other competitors picked up on this strength immediately, as Pearson learned at his first-ever tournament in Montreal. He noticed the other competitors were calling him a name in French. He asked what the name meant — they were calling him "centipede," Pearson was told, because "I have one leg but it doesn't matter which way I'm pushed or pulled, I always seem to have a leg to put on the ground."

Fighters and friends

Steve Pearson's protegé and friend Aurora Bicudo. (Submitted by Aurora Bicudo) That all led up to this year, and the ICMF world championships on the grounds of an actual castle in Scotland. Pearson finally felt ready. But there was a problem — money. And that's where a fellow White Wolf stepped in to help.

Aurora Bicudo is a single mom of 11-year-old twin boys. After years of putting her boys' needs before her own, she decided to do something just for her: medieval fighting. ​

"My mom didn't let me play hockey as a kid, that's what I like to tell her," laughed Bicudo, "because now I'm just going to go and get hit with metal swords, and hit other people with metal swords!"

Pearson started training Bicudo when she joined the White Wolves, and the two formed a friendship. And when Pearson told her he wasn't going to the World Championships in Scotland due to lack of funds, she started a GoFundMe account for him.

Then, for the first time, Pearson qualified to be part of Team Canada. With funds from the successful GoFundMe, he was going to Scotland.

Hitting the big time

"It's really starting to hit home that I'll be going against some of the best in the world," he said on the phone before leaving. "I'll be competing in longsword and I hope I get out of my starting pool. I'd like to at least get into the semifinals."

Days later, over the phone from a rowdy bar in Perth, Scotland, Pearson shared his results.

The longsword battle gets real. (Caroline Walsh)

He fought his way out of his pool, past the quarterfinals, and nearly out of the semifinals. He lost by just a few points in the third round of the semifinals to a fighter from Poland.

Steve Pearson, the longsword fighter from Yukon, finished fourth in the world. And he's already thinking ahead to next year's battle.

Steve Pearson [right] wins his longsword bout against Team China. (Pavlina Sudrich)

About the Producer

