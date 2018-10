The Doc Project

'The skinny twin'

Bridget, left, and Brianna at a high school dance in 2007. (Submitted by Bridget Yard) Brianna and Bridget are identical twins, but as they entered adolescence, Bridget started keeping a secret from Brianna. It was a secret that also led people to call her "the skinny twin."

