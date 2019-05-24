'Asian glow' explained: Why some people turn red when they drink alcohol

An estimated 540 million people around the world have "alcohol flush reaction," a condition that causes them to turn red when they drink.

It affects mostly people of East Asian descent, which is why it's often called "Asian glow" or "Asian flush."

CBC Radio associate producer Samantha Lui, who suffers from the glow herself, explains what exactly is happening inside people's bodies when they turn red.

You can listen to her radio documentary about Asian glow at The Doc Project website.