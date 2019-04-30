After coming to Canada for a better life, my aunt spent 30 years sewing in a basement

Pascal Huynh's aunt, Thi Dung Nguyen, in Vietnam before emigrating to Canada. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

Growing up, it seemed to me that whenever I went over to my aunt's house, she was in the basement, sewing. As a child, I didn't question it. But as I grew up, it struck me as more and more strange.

Until recently, my aunt Thi Dung's life has been one of hardship. She spent 30 years toiling long hours as a seamstress in the basement of her house, virtually in isolation.

That house was not in some distant land, but rather, in the suburbs of Montreal, where my aunt, her husband and their young son settled after immigrating here from Vietnam in 1982. My parents, who were already living in Montreal by then, had sponsored them.

For my mother, Tu Lan Duong, the adjustment had been relatively easy. She went to a French Catholic secondary school in Vietnam in the 1960s, so when she immigrated to Quebec as a teenager in 1975, she was able to adapt quickly from one former French colony to another.

Pascal’s mother (left) and aunt (right). They aren’t related by blood, but by marriage, through their respective husbands. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

It was easy for my mother to make new friends, participate in everyday life and build a career in which she felt respected.

A harsh new reality

But it wasn't the case for my aunt Thi Dung. She arrived as an adult, with a son to raise. She didn't speak French or English and had to quickly find a way to earn income.

So she learned a new trade where she could work from home — she became a seamstress.

This was my aunt's routine: Sewing, cooking, sewing, cleaning, sewing, sleeping.

For the first three decades of her life here, her days were filled with sewing as fast as she could, often 80 hours a week.

But she could never keep up with the cost of living.

"I'd work very hard," my aunt said in Vietnamese, "but I'd never see any money. When I'd ask my husband where it'd go, he'd slam his fist on the table and get angry."

Her ex-husband, my uncle Tan Hien Huynh, holds traditional Vietnamese values in which men make family decisions. As such, he was solely responsible for household finances.

Pascal’s uncle and aunt, not long after immigrating to Canada. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

The trauma of war

When I ask my uncle where all of my aunt's earnings went, he admits he was bad at managing money — which is ironic when you consider his career in Canada at the time.

"I had lost my job as an accountant," my uncle explained in French, "and we were accumulating penalties on mortgage payments, so she had no choice but to keep on working."

My aunt compares her life during those years to living under the communists, but worse.

I blame my father. They were supposed to be partners. - Tan Hieu, Thi Dung's son

"Under the Vietnamese communists, you work hard but at least you are fed. With your uncle, I had to work for him and on top of it, I had to feed him."

As it turns out, my uncle himself suffered gravely under the communist regime. He was a military officer during the Vietnam War and was sent to a "re-education camp" in 1975. He tells me that for three years, the Viet Congs fed him only the tiniest pieces of pork and some rice, sometimes rotten, and forced him to work in rice fields all day long.

I wonder if the trauma of war shaped him into the man he is today.

My cousin Tan Hieu tells me that his dad never helped his mom learn French or English.

"I blame my father. They were partners. They were supposed to be partners. They were supposed to help each other. And instead of that, he didn't."

Pascal’s aunt with his cousin Tan Hieu Huynh in 1988. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

While I was speaking with my uncle, I was surprised he didn't seem to feel guilty for anything that's happened. At first, I thought maybe he didn't want to lose face.

But I realized that he's actually oblivious to the impact he's had on his ex-wife. He just doesn't share the same moral compass as Tan Hieu and me — he is of another era, another place.

The toll of relentless work

My aunt was so depressed that she thought of suicide, but couldn't bring herself to do it. Her three kids depended on her.

After 30 years of being a slave to her sewing machines, Thi Dung developed serious health problems. She lost the ability to walk from sitting on the same chair for so long and required surgery on both knees.

Scars on Thi Dung's kneecaps from the surgery she had in order to walk again. (Pascal Huynh/CBC)

On top of that, one day a needle bounced into her eye while she was working. She recovered her sight, but with the condition of her knees, she'll never take long walks again.

Thi Dung once dreamed of being a teacher in Canada, like she was in Vietnam. But that dream has long since died.

Thi Dung with her students in Saigon. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

A happier life

My cousin Tan Hieu had been trying to convince my aunt to leave my uncle for years. Finally, when Tan Hieu's youngest sibling turned 18, my aunt sold her sewing machines and moved out.

Today, divorced and retired, Thi Dung lives a completely different life, about five minutes away from her old house in the Montreal borough of Brossard.

My mom really believes in karma... good things happen to good people. - Tan Hieu Huynh

Her neighbour, Claude Benoît, assists her with her with daily chores and helps her practise her French. In exchange, she cooks him phos and other traditional Vietnamese dishes.

I am profoundly touched by how he helps her. It may appear a small gesture — simply speaking with a neighbour — but it makes a huge difference in my aunt's life.

Pascal Huynh's aunt, Thi Dung Nguyen, with her neighbour Claude Benoît. (Pascal Huynh/CBC)

It has taken more than 30 years, but now, on her little suburban street in Brossard, she can make friends, participate in her community and finally be herself.

My cousin Tan Hieu has a theory about how and why his mother's life has transformed so beautifully — and it comes down to her Buddhist faith.

"My mom really believes in karma... good things happen to good people, I like to say, and my mom's a good person.

"I'm happy that finally something good is happening in her life."

Thi Dung at Tan Hieu's wedding in 2018. (Submitted by Pascal Huynh)

While backpacking through Mexico, Pascal Huynh knocked on the door of the master luthier, or string instrument-maker, of the village and asked, "Will you teach me the craft of making jaranas?" For the next two months, he camped in his teacher's courtyard while he apprenticed making the Mexican guitar. At the same time, he also found himself helping out opening a restaurant, performing puppet theatre and becoming somewhat fluent in Spanish.

Pascal knows that behind every door, there's a life waiting to be shared. That's why he loves making documentaries.

He studied film animation at Concordia University in Montreal, and has made a short animated film about adoption. He also produced a podcast for CKUT.

This documentary was produced with, and edited by, Alison Cook.