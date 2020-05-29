A home ready for isolation and a home ready for sale
In this week's episode we bring you two stories — about our homes, how we shape them and in turn how they shape us. Sean Towgood has some helpful tips on setting up your home to weather the shelter-in-place order. And Richard Kemick reminisces about his family house from the confines of his own home.
Stories about the places we live in
This week we bring you two stories about our homes, how we shape them and in turn how they shape us.
First, Sean Towgood has some helpful tips on setting up your home to weather the shelter-in-place order.
Tips on how to wait out COVID-19 or any other storm
Then, Richard Kemick reminisces about his family house from the confines of his own home.
'Selling the house seems like selling our entire world, all archeological evidence that we existed'
