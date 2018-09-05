The Emerging Indigenous Doc Maker Program aims to develop a new generation of Indigenous audio producers. It offers technical training, resources and support to young Indigenous creators interested in pursuing a career with CBC Radio.

This opportunity is open to freelancers and storytellers, recent broadcast/journalism graduates and CBC staff. Candidates should have some basic training or experience in broadcasting, and a great story to share.

The mentorship is facilitated by award-winning journalist and host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.

CBC News for over 20 years, was part of a CBC Aboriginal investigation into Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation in southern Ontario. Duncan, who has been a reporter forNews for over 20 years, was part of aAboriginal investigation into missing and murdered Indigenous women that won numerous honours including the Hillman Award for Investigative Journalism. He is a passionate teacher, and a member of theof Georgina Island First Nation in southern Ontario.

Applicants should have a strong documentary pitch suitable for one of the following CBC Radio One shows:

Day 6: a news magazine show that delivers a surprising take on the week.

Out in the Open: a weekly program that tackles timely topics from many different angles with energy, wit, and journalistic rigour.

Unreserved: a radio space for Indigenous community, culture, and conversation.

Tapestry: a weekly show that investigates the messy, complicated, and sometimes absurd nature of life, through the lenses of psychology, philosophy, religion and spirituality.

Candidates should also show a strong interest in pursuing a career in audio storytelling or production.

If approved, producers work intensively with Duncan and other CBC producers to bring their pitch to life in a short (8-10 minute) documentary.

In mentee Martha Troian's (pictured on the left) documentary she retraces her mother's escape from residential school. Mentee Rebecca Hass (right) takes listeners on a journey into her Métis history in the documentary 'Culture in a Card.' (Submitted by Martha Troian and Rebecca Haas)

The Program provides producers with the following:

For CBC staff: a paid secondment from your primary assignment (contingent on supervisor's approval)

For non-CBC staff: a freelance contract, based on standard CMG rates, that includes built-in time for training

standard CMG rates, that includes built-in time for training Technical instruction in audio production, including field production and audio editing software; equipment rental, training and support

Editorial guidance and support from Mentor Duncan McCue, and other CBC senior producers

Up to $700 in travel expenses

Criteria:

Applicants must have some basic experience and training in broadcast journalism; film, television or audio.

Applicants must identify as Indigenous

Applicants must reside in Canada

Applicants who work at CBC must have the endorsement of their manager

Applications are accepted three times a year: October 1, 2018, December 3, 2018, February 4, 2019

For tips on how to write a focused and compelling pitch, read through our doc making resources.

For questions related to your eligibility or the application process, email docmentorships@cbc.ca

No questions? Great pitch? Time to view the application.