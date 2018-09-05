Emerging Indigenous Doc Maker Program
The Emerging Indigenous Doc Maker Program aims to develop a new generation of Indigenous audio producers. It offers technical training, resources and support to young Indigenous creators interested in pursuing a career with CBC Radio.
This opportunity is open to freelancers and storytellers, recent broadcast/journalism graduates and CBC staff. Candidates should have some basic training or experience in broadcasting, and a great story to share.
The mentorship is facilitated by award-winning journalist and host of Cross Country Checkup, Duncan McCue.
Applicants should have a strong documentary pitch suitable for one of the following CBC Radio One shows:
- Day 6: a news magazine show that delivers a surprising take on the week.
- Out in the Open: a weekly program that tackles timely topics from many different angles with energy, wit, and journalistic rigour.
- Unreserved: a radio space for Indigenous community, culture, and conversation.
- Tapestry: a weekly show that investigates the messy, complicated, and sometimes absurd nature of life, through the lenses of psychology, philosophy, religion and spirituality.
Candidates should also show a strong interest in pursuing a career in audio storytelling or production.
If approved, producers work intensively with Duncan and other CBC producers to bring their pitch to life in a short (8-10 minute) documentary.
The Program provides producers with the following:
- For CBC staff: a paid secondment from your primary assignment (contingent on supervisor's approval)
- For non-CBC staff: a freelance contract, based on standard CMG rates, that includes built-in time for training
- Technical instruction in audio production, including field production and audio editing software; equipment rental, training and support
- Editorial guidance and support from Mentor Duncan McCue, and other CBC senior producers
- Up to $700 in travel expenses
Criteria:
- Applicants must have some basic experience and training in broadcast journalism; film, television or audio.
- Applicants must identify as Indigenous
- Applicants must reside in Canada
- Applicants who work at CBC must have the endorsement of their manager
- Applications are accepted three times a year: October 1, 2018, December 3, 2018, February 4, 2019
For tips on how to write a focused and compelling pitch, read through our doc making resources.
For questions related to your eligibility or the application process, email docmentorships@cbc.ca
For questions about your story or how to hone your pitch, email docmentorships@cbc.ca