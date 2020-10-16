After 30 years observing elections abroad, the Carter Center is getting involved in its first U.S. vote

For the first time in more than three decades of monitoring elections abroad, the Atlanta-based Carter Center will turn its attention to November's U.S. federal election.

The human rights organization, founded in 1982 by former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, has observed more than 100 elections in 39 countries where democracy was in its infancy or backsliding, or where political polarization was extreme.

The Center says that while the U.S. has fallen short of some international election standards throughout the years, democracy in the country was never considered to be "backsliding."

Developments over the past five to 10 years have made them reconsider, however.

"We see that many of those characteristics are sort of emerging, or have emerged in the United States," said Avery Davis-Roberts, associate director of the Carter Center's democracy program.

"So it felt like it was a time for the Carter Center to do what we could to contribute to a good, strong democratic process this year."

Trump, Biden contrast in separate town halls 4:31 U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden held separate town halls at the same time on competing U.S. TV networks, bringing very different messages. 4:31

The November election is taking place amid an unprecedented backdrop — a global pandemic, months-long protests for racial justice and disinformation campaigns.

As more Americans choose to vote by mail this year, U.S. President Donald Trump has also sowed unfounded fears over voter fraud — saying repeatedly that he believes the 2020 election is rigged — and has previously refused to commit to honouring the election results.

On Thursday, Trump told NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie that he would accept a peaceful transfer of power, and added "I want it to be an honest election and so does everybody else."

Asked whether she thought her group would ever assist in a U.S. election, Davis-Roberts told Day 6 host Brent Bambury that "no election is perfect."

"There's always the need for some sort of observation or transparency mechanisms to help that process along — and help the public understand what's happening within that election process," she said.

Misinformation, and long lines at polls

In a statement , the Carter Center said their efforts will work to "increase public knowledge of key election issues and processes," and "encourage electoral transparency throughout all stages of the process."

Davis-Roberts points to efforts by Russian officials during the 2016 campaign to interfere with the election as an example of how the U.S. elections have been affected by outside forces.

She says that even the suggestion of interference can have a negative effect on voters.

"These narratives around interference do have a corrosive effect on people's confidence in the election process."

She also expressed concerns about Trump calling on his supporters to monitor polls themselves — a so-called "Army for Trump."

"Even if people don't necessarily turn out in that capacity, even if they don't respond to that call, the fact that that idea is out there can suppress votes and that people might feel less comfortable turning out," she said.

Early voters met with long lines, technical issues across U.S. 1:40 There is growing concern about voter suppression three weeks before the U.S. election, with technical glitches at voting machines, lineups that are up to 11 hours long and controversial court rulings limiting the number of absentee ballot drop-off sites. 1:40

In parts of the U.S., where early voting opened this week, voters have also experienced hours-long waits. On Monday, a record-breaking 128,000 early voters went to the polls in Georgia, where Davis-Roberts is based, and faced long lineups.

"I can say Fulton County, one of the most populous counties in Georgia, has set up 30 early voting locations. They are also doing mobile early voting, but still, we see these long lines," Davis-Roberts explained.

"I think one of the challenges that election administrators are having this year is trying to anticipate voter behaviour in a very uncertain circumstance that is the pandemic."

It has been suggested that the long wait times are meant to discourage voters, but Davis-Roberts says there isn't enough information to draw such a conclusion.

Looking toward voting day

Davis-Roberts will be taking a hands-on approach when Americans head to the polls next month, volunteering as a poll worker.

"The thing that gives me the most anxiety about being a poll worker on Nov. 3 is just the number of people that might turn up to vote," she said.

It's not her first time — she once volunteered during a primary election, but saw only 119 voters. This time, she's expecting 10 times as many.

"We're estimating, at my polling precinct where I'll be working, maybe 1,500 people which will be a considerably different day for me," she said.

"I'm most anxious about just making sure that they [voters] don't have to wait in line, and that they don't feel concerned about being inside during the pandemic."

Written by Jason Vermes. Produced by Pedro Sanchez.