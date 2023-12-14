From Peach Fuzz to Tipsy Mermaid, here's how experts choose memorable names for paint colours

Day 6 5:11 From Peach Fuzz to Tipsy Mermaid, meet the people who name colours for a living

The Pantone Color Institute describes the 2023 colour of the year as "a velvety, gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and soul."

But why was it named Peach Fuzz?

The institute wants the colour's name to "immediately conjure up an image and a feeling," according to the Pantone website, adding that it should "easily and intuitively convey the message we are looking to send."

Pantone aren't the only ones coming up with clever monikers for colours. Whether it's for homes, nails or board game figurines, many people make a living naming colours for new and brilliant shades.

For Nicole Darmanin, finding the right name is like tapping into her inner poet.

"It's almost like painting a picture sometimes," said Darmanin, who has named dozens of shades while working as a brand marketer for the cosmetics company Londontown.

"We really want to find a name that makes the shade come to life."

Some recent popular shades include a purple glitter called Grape Fizz, and a deep purple-black shade named Elderberry.

Darmanin says the names for nail colours can be whimsical, fun or even kitschy because they're often worn for only days at a time.

"When you think about it, it's very short-lived. You only wear it for a week or so at a time, so you can be more experimental," she said.

"It's not like a car colour or something that you really have to live with permanently."

Practical, neutral names

When it comes to colours lining the displays of paint swatches at a hardware store, names tend to take a more neutral approach.

"If the name is kind of weird or abstract or something that doesn't land with them, they go, 'Well, I like the colour, but the name is really strange,'" said Kevin Skelly, marketing manager for Cloverdale Paint in Surrey, B.C.

Skelly says he's probably named between 700 and 800 colours for Cloverdale, which has a catalogue of several thousand colours in total.

Kevin Skelly, left, is marketing manager for Cloverdale Paint in Surrey, B.C. He has personally named hundreds of the company's paint shades. (Submitted by Kevin Skelly; David Bajer/CBC)

He listed Beeswax, Ochre and Crème Brulee as notable names among Cloverdale's list of tan colours. But he's particularly proud of having named a rich red called Autumn Maple, which he says resonated with customers.

Skelly says they also approach names with sensitivity, avoiding titles with religious or ethnic associations.

That approach has evolved over the years, as colours like Navajo Red and Navajo White that used to be popular with designers were eventually phased out or renamed.

"There's so many other interesting names that we can call, you know, the reds or the whites. It doesn't have to include something that could be pointing out a certain ethnicity or background," he said.

Finding inspiration

Darmanin and Skelly look everywhere for inspiration when naming new colours. Skelly says nature walks are particularly useful, as many of their colours are named after naturally occurring objects or substances.

Darmanin has drawn inspiration from flowers, berries, floral silk robes and the shimmering plastic of children's toys.

Nicole Darmanin has named dozens of shades while working as a brand marketer for the cosmetics company Londontown. (Submitted by Nicole Darmanin)

Sometimes, inspiration will come from the unlikeliest places. Darmanin recalled having trouble naming a yellowish-green as part of their Hot Tropic collection.

Searching through a list of cocktails, she found a green drink called the tipsy mermaid. So that became the name of the colour.

"It still tickles me to this day," she said. "It's still my favourite shade in the collection."

'Rebellious' gaming paints

If home and commercial paint names skew more neutral while nail polish colours lean to the abstract, the names for paints for gaming miniatures tend to hover somewhere in the middle.

Tabletop gamers looking to slap paint on plastic warriors and monsters for games of Dungeons & Dragons or Warhammer 40,000 tend to use brands specifically created for their models.

Brent Amberger, a mini painter and YouTuber based in Maine, says the paint names typically have an "extreme" or "rebellious" flavour.

"You're not going to see the word lilac in a gaming paint range. You'll see the name Mutant Hue or Wasteland Soil or something like that," he said.

CBC's Jonathan Ore paints a plastic Warhammer 40,000 miniature. (Andrew Nguyen/CBC)

Games Workshop — makers of the Warhammer games — often names colours after the armies or miniatures they're designed to be used with, according to Louise Sugden, a painter and YouTuber who previously worked at the company.

Sons of Horus Green, for example, is a blue-green designed specifically to use with an army of the same name — so new players can get their miniatures painted and onto the tabletop as quickly as possible.

According to Sugden, it's also a useful branding exercise.

"Any company could do golden yellow, but it's Games Workshop's because it's Yriel Yellow," she said. (Yriel is a character whose uniform includes yellow robes and armour.)

Memorable vs. descriptive names

Amberger has advocated for more descriptive, neutral titles akin to artists' paints instead of fantastical names — whether they're tied to a brand or not.

"Sorcerer's Cloak. What colour cloak does a sorcerer wear?" (The answer, at least according to one paint line, is a medium purple.)

Amberger was part of a team of online influencers and artists who consulted with Danish company The Army Painter. Their latest paints include both a fantasy-tinged name, but also a "Practical Naming" title on the bottle, which takes cues from international colour naming standards.

Brent Amberger makes videos about painting tabletop miniatures on his YouTube channel, Goobertown Hobbies. He often discusses the science of painting, including how pigments are used to give paints their colours. (Goobertown Hobbies/YouTube)

One paint called Ghillie Dew, for example, references a military ghillie suit, dew that forms out of condensation, and Ghillie Dhu, a fairy that appears in Scottish folklore.

"That's actually a triple entendre," said Adam Abramowicz, who leads the colour naming process for The Army Painter. "That's my favourite name."

But its "practical" name is also labelled as Brilliant Yellowish Green. Abramowicz said the Practical Naming particularly helps colour-blind painters choose the perfect paints for their projects.

Sometimes inspiration and creativity have to take a back seat to larger branding considerations, too.

When Jonathan Ninas — known as Ninjon on YouTube — developed a small set of colours for the Pro Acryl paint line, he brainstormed playful names for them, like Melted Chocolate or Day at the Beach.

However Pro Acryl's naming scheme skews neutral, so they launched as Warm Brown and Dark Warm Flesh, respectively.

Artist and online influencer Louise Sugden holds a bottle of Titillating Pink paint. (Submitted by Louise Sugden)

Sometimes a memorable name can make all the difference in standing out amongst the rest — whether it's for a tiny plastic soldier or the walls of your new home.

"If you name a colour something that people are just not going to relate to, the job, in my mind, is not done," said Skelly.

Amberger has a soft spot for Games Workshop's Goblin Green and a dark copper called Tin Bitz — yes, with a z. Sugden's favourite is the long-discontinued Titillating Pink.

For Ninas, who is a father, one colour from a lesser-known brand wins best and worst name all in one: Baby Poop.

"If you have changed diapers, if you have ever raised a child, you would see that colour, and you're like, 'Yup, that's what that is.' It's like a warmish, greenish brown [that's] a little bit higher on the yellow spectrum."