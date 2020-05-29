If NHL resumes, some truly bad teams will make the playoffs — including the Habs, says sports writer

Brendan Kelly was excited this week when the National Hockey League announced its plan to save the 2019-2020 season.

But after looking at the plan, he wondered if it was a joke.

"You had to work really hard at sucking, to not be in this postseason," said Kelly, a regular contributor on CBC Radio in Montreal and columnist for the Montreal Gazette.

The NHL suspended its season on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All other major sports leagues in North America are similarly on ice.

The proposal is to abandon the regular season and go straight to the playoffs — but with 24 teams instead of 16.

In that case, the 24th-best team is the Montreal Canadiens.

If the plan goes ahead, the Habs would manage to squeeze into the postseason despite a sorry record of 31 wins, 31 losses and 9 tied games.

"That's called sad-sack, not playoff-worthy," said Kelly.

