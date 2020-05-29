If NHL resumes, some truly bad teams will make the playoffs — including the Habs, says sports writer
The NHL has announced a plan for how the league will return — if it does at all
Brendan Kelly was excited this week when the National Hockey League announced its plan to save the 2019-2020 season.
But after looking at the plan, he wondered if it was a joke.
"You had to work really hard at sucking, to not be in this postseason," said Kelly, a regular contributor on CBC Radio in Montreal and columnist for the Montreal Gazette.
The NHL suspended its season on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All other major sports leagues in North America are similarly on ice.
The proposal is to abandon the regular season and go straight to the playoffs — but with 24 teams instead of 16.
In that case, the 24th-best team is the Montreal Canadiens.
If the plan goes ahead, the Habs would manage to squeeze into the postseason despite a sorry record of 31 wins, 31 losses and 9 tied games.
"That's called sad-sack, not playoff-worthy," said Kelly.
Click Listen above to hear more from Brendan Kelly.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.