Dead Ringers reboot gender-flips twins but aims for Cronenberg's sense of dread

Day 6 David Cronenberg's creepy classic Dead Ringers gets a slick update

The new Amazon Prime series Dead Ringers uses the same core premise of two twin gynecologists as David Cronenberg's 1988 body horror classic, but gives it a new spin by casting Rachel Weisz in place of Jeremy Irons as Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Screenwriter and co-creator of the new limited series, Alice Birch, told Day 6 host Brent Bambury that while the gender swap was a topic in the writer's room, they knew in advance Rachel Weisz would be playing the lead role. That allowed them to focus on nailing the ominous tone of the original while building two new characters.

Alice Birch poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the TV series Dead Ringers in London, Tuesday, Apr. 11. (Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press)

"It's such an extraordinary relationship between these twins. It's like — co-dependent is not the word — it's so much more extreme than that."

The original film took the premise from a 1971 novel called Twins, which was itself a fictionalized account of a real-life case where twin gynecologists, Stewart and Cyril Marcus, were discovered dead together in their apartment from drug-related causes in 1975.

Birch said she hadn't seen Cronenberg's film before stepping on board the series, but once she'd watched it she was struck by the mood and the performance by Irons. She credits Canadian director Sean Durkin, who directs multiple episodes of the new series, for attempting to film something audacious as Cronenberg's original.

"Rachel and I had just admired his work for such a long time … that strangeness, that uncanny feeling — as well as many other things that [are] beautiful about his filmmaking — that was really present in his work."

Here's part of Birch's conversation with Bambury about the series' all-female writers' room, why it's important to depict birth on film, and how the series draws from the reality of 21st century healthcare.

I understand you had not seen the original Dead Ringers Cronenberg's film until you joined forces with Rachel Weisz to create this new series. When you saw it, what was your reaction?

I was, I mean, just totally blown away… I started watching it thinking, OK, adaptation brain on… you just kind of get immediately obviously lost in this extraordinary world and tone and this amazing relationship. Obviously, an incredible central performance by Jeremy Irons. So I watched it again immediately afterwards. And I mean, I was pretty frightened and, you know, both on a story level but also at the challenge of it.

The impending dread that's there through the whole thing … in terms of filmmaking, how do you find that tone?

I mean, we went to [director] Sean Durkin and many other sort of brilliant collaborators … hopefully it was there in the script, the tone … the sense of dread never goes. I think it's very funny and frightening and beautiful and moving. But it's also that you always have that sort of feeling in the pit of your stomach. So that was definitely something that we wanted to also have in our series.

What is it like to write a scene for two people knowing that it will be performed only by one?

I tried to forget that in the writing ... and I think I genuinely did. I did really just try to think about them as two very different characters and just always follow the characters.

I understand you had a writers' room that was staffed entirely by women. Why was that important for you?

I just approached the best writers and they were women. Of course, that changes the nature of the room. People shared their personal stories and stories that their friends had told them. We were all able to talk about what it's like, as a woman, to walk into a space and … what that means in a way that would have been different had it not been an all-female group.

There's a raw obstetric quality to this show that I've never seen before. Women's bodies pregnant, giving birth, including being cut open for C-sections, and they're presented in ways that we do not usually see. Why was it important for you to show those things?

I've never seen it. We watch violence and death on screen all the time and … I think great, like, [that's] part of life and it's dramatic, it's high stakes. Of course we consume it. But [birth is] how we all arrived into the world and we never see it. And it's hugely dramatic. And I just thought that that was really interesting as well. I would like to see those stories on screen.

There's this sprawling billionaire family that become the financial backers of the twins medical work and medical aspirations. They sound familiar? Are they based on anyone in real life?

We definitely talked about [Purdue Pharma founders] the Sacklers. We, I think, wanted to make it very complicated for our characters, but particularly for Beverly, who has a very worthy dream of sort of changing the healthcare system and … maternal medicine so that it's less of a system and can maybe be more bespoke and something that can be like responsive to individual women.

And that there's more care, I suppose, rather than it being just a business, which I think she too thinks it is. So we wanted the money to kind of come from the most complicated person for her.

I read an interview with Rachel Weisz saying that she loved both of the twins that she plays in Dead Ringers and couldn't choose a favourite. Do you love them both?

Yeah, absolutely. I think if you have a favourite in the writing or the performance, I think you're going to feel it and that wouldn't be fair to either of them. I love them both very much for very different reasons.

Radio segment produced by Pedro Sanchez. Q&A edited for length and clarity.