When Harry Belafonte walked away from a TV deal over censorship and still got paid

Day 6 10:31 Author Jeff Sharlet celebrates Harry Belafonte's legacy of social justice work and takes stock of the backlash

When Harry Belafonte died earlier this week, he left behind a body of work across entertainment that often dovetailed with lifelong social activism.

Belafonte was the first Black man to win an Emmy for the TV special Tonight with Belafonte in 1959, an early instance where his principles and his art collided.

Broadcast by CBS, the hour-long broadcast included folk songs with performance numbers that alluded to slavery and prison chain gangs, and was sponsored by cosmetics company Revlon.

Belafonte hosted, and as Jeff Sharlet writes in in the opening chapter of his book, The Undertow: Scenes From A Slow Civil War, had negotiated one of the first pay-or-play contracts in Hollywood history. This meant Belafonte would be paid whether the program aired or not.

WATCH | Belafonte hosts the ground-breaking CBS program

"I think it's one of the best hours of broadcast television ever, but also maybe the most radical hour of broadcast television ever," Sharlet told Day 6 host Brent Bambury.

Belafonte pushed for talent like folk singer Odetta and director Norman Jewison, who had recently been fired by Revlon. After the first show was a success, Revlon ordered five more specials, said Sharlet, who interviewed Belafonte.

After the second, Sharlet writes that Belafonte was told network affiliates in the South threatened to black out the broadcast over concerns that background singers and dancers of different races performed together.

According to Sharlet's book, Belafonte was told to segregate the performers or the deal was off.

"They were afraid to broadcast," said Sharlet.

Here's part of Sharlet's conversation with Brent Bambury about Belafonte's decision to walk away from the TV deal, and the anger that fuelled his outlook and activism.

When you look at [the 1959 broadcast of Tonight with Belafonte] and hear that music, what do you see? What do you hear?

The great thing is now anybody can see it. It's finally out there on YouTube.

When I saw it, it was only available in this one archive. I first saw it, you know, just sitting there going through old Belafonte material … I just felt like it was like a message in a bottle from a past that foretold a future that we have not yet realized. A different world that was being imagined right there in 1959 in black and white on television.

In this Dec. 6, 2014 file photo, Harry Belafonte arrives at the charity gala Ein Herz fuer Kinder (A heart for children) in Berlin. (Steffi Loos/The Associated Press)

Belafonte did something very radical as well with the network. He walked away from that show. Why did he do that?

It was a big musical number and there [were] white folks and Black folks and … a lot of the network affiliates said, "Look … we can have black folks on TV, we can have white folks on TV. We can't have them together. You have to choose. You have to segregate."

And he said, "No." And not only did he say no, but, and this is important, he said, "No, but you still have to pay me." He said, "I know I'm the biggest star in America." And that was part of that beautiful pride, which was part of [his] struggle. He said, you know, "You're not going to get away with censoring this kind of art."

It's hard to remember that he was the biggest star in America. His third album, released in 1956, became the first LP in history to sell one million copies. He was very proud of that. Why was he so proud of reaching that milestone?

I mean, 1956 is also the year … Elvis Presley sold a million copies. Most people know about that and they don't realize it was a Black man who was first. It was Harry Belafonte who was first.

WATCH | Harry Belafonte perform in Vancouver in 1995

When Harry Belafonte performed in Vancouver in 1995 Duration 1:17 The legendary singer, actor and social activist known as the King of Calypso died Tuesday at the age of 96.

What's fascinating about [Belafonte], before that great success, he had already had a successful career as a singer of more amenable jazz standards. He said, "This is not the struggle. This is nice music. It's entertaining," but he would find himself performing in segregated nightclubs and he decided to walk away from it.

He opened a burger joint right in [New York's Greenwich] Village, and he recorded the music that he cared about. So when he had that first album in 1956, it's the music that he wanted to bring and he wanted us to hear. And it's the music of his youth of Jamaica, of work songs — "Day-O," that great famous song.

Let's talk about his anger. This is also from your book, "Sidney Poitier radiated a truly saintly calm and dignity. Belafonte would respond, 'Not me.'" How deep was Belafonte's anger? How did he direct that?

Young Belafonte, as a little boy, would sometimes go with his mother [looking for work in white households]. And he never forgot a moment when a white woman employer slapped his mother and his aunt happened to be working there in that household that night and had to stop his mother, Millie, from going for a knife …That anger was there.

He was always very clear. Nonviolence wasn't his natural instinct. He learned that from MLK as strategy and then as path. And he embraced it. He would say … toward the end of his life, "it's not so important where your anger comes from as what you do with it." And what he did with it was to make a kind of fierce beauty that could be passed on to the rest of us.

In this July 5, 1966 file photo, Tore Tallroth, Consul-General for Sweden in New York City, right, presents Dr. Martin Luther King, left, with a $100,000 check for the civil rights movement as actor-activist Harry Belafonte looks on in New York. (Jacob Harris/The Associated Press)

What strikes me … is it seems like you're telling us that he's a realist, that he doesn't believe the civil rights victories that he was part of resolved the conflict in any way over race in America. What did you make of that, that shrewdness of his refusal to be satisfied, even with the enormous achievements at the end of his life?

He hated what he called the "Hollywood-ization" of the civil rights movement. He understood that the struggle is long and he understood that the defeats that we encounter along the way are real, and they come at a cost. It's actually why I put him at the beginning of this book, The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War … I needed to start with hope, but the hope couldn't be cheap.

Belafonte was in it every day of his 96 years, and his anger was, I think, as pure at the end as it was at the beginning, as well as his transformation of it into beauty.

Radio segment produced by Pedro Sanchez. With files from The Associated Press. Q&A edited for length and clarity.