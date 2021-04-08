Radio · Audio

Covers

What’s your opinion of cover songs? Are they beautiful reinterpretations of amazing songs? Or glorified karaoke? On this episode of Frequencies we’re highlighting the radical and respectful rewiring of song - songs that are elevated and rebirthed by their reworking. You’ll hear covers of music by Celia Cruz, Prince, Black Sabbath, and The Clash. Featured artists include: Angelique Kidjo, Ondatropica, Fanfare Ciocarlia, Mighty Mystics and more...

