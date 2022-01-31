Why does it take so long for inflation to come down?
Tactics are underway to cool inflation — but prices keep going up. So how long will it take to turn things around? Also this week, we hear from the "Coupon Cutie" and learn why buying a mobile home might be the best financial decision you ever make.
The Cost of Living for May 15, 2022
- The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.
Catch us Sundays on CBC Radio One at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. NT).
We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.
Miss a segment? Find this week's stories below or subscribe to the podcast here.
What goes up must come down — right?
Inflation is soaring in Canada. So when will it come back down? That is the million dollar question (and last year it was only the $950 thousand dollar question!)
Paul Haavardsrud talks to economist Jeremy Kronick about why it takes so long for inflation to cool off.
In Canada, extreme couponing isn't all that extreme
Anis Heydari talks to a bargain-hunting superstar about ways to save and learns that — while there are deals out there — Canadians can't expect to get a cart full of free stuff like they do on reality TV.
Are mobile homes the way to get into Canada's pricey housing market?
Trailer parks are the OG of affordable housing. I mean, where else can you find a three-bedroom home with two baths for less than $200,000?!!
Danielle Nerman explains why moving into one could be the best financial decision you'll ever make. Just don't call it a trailer park.
Subscribe to the Cost of Living podcast or download the CBC Listen app to hear the whole show.