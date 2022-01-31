Why does it take so long for inflation to come down?

Cost of Living 25:30 Why does it take so long for inflation to come down?

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Catch us Sundays on CBC Radio One at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. NT).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

Miss a segment? Find this week's stories below or subscribe to the podcast here.

What goes up must come down — right?

Inflation is soaring in Canada. So when will it come back down? That is the million dollar question (and last year it was only the $950 thousand dollar question!)

Cost of Living 8:54 What goes up must come down — right? Paul Haavardsrud talks to economist Jeremy Kronick about why it takes so long for inflation to cool off.

In Canada, extreme couponing isn't all that extreme

Cost of Living 5:16 In Canada, extreme couponing isn't all that extreme Anis Heydari talks to a bargain-hunting superstar about ways to save and learns that — while there are deals out there — Canadians can't expect to get a cart full of free stuff like they do on reality TV.

Are mobile homes the way to get into Canada's pricey housing market?

Trailer parks are the OG of affordable housing. I mean, where else can you find a three-bedroom home with two baths for less than $200,000?!!

Cost of Living 8:09 Are mobile homes the way to get into Canada's pricey housing market? Danielle Nerman explains why moving into one could be the best financial decision you'll ever make. Just don't call it a trailer park.