The cost of housing in Canada and what it could mean for the economy

Real estate and housing prices are starting to go up across Canada. The housing market is beginning to heat up again, and that is on top of high levels of household debt across the country.

So is this renewed froth in real estate a risk for the economy as a whole?

Listen as Paul Haavardsrud looks at what it also means for people who just want a home. Are bidding wars the new reality in some markets in this country?

