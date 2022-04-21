Where have all the teenage workers gone? Plus totally made up brand names
Canada's summer job market is looking good. So why aren't as many teens taking advantage of that sweet minimum wage? Also, a friendly debate over productivity at home versus the office, and why brand names such as Koodo and IKEA don't have to mean anything, they just have to sound like they do.
The Cost of Living for April 24, 2022
Working from home versus working from work
Many Canadians are putting away their slippers and heading back into the office. Yes, it means giving up the perks (no commute! no hard pants!). But are we actually more productive when we work from home or in the office?
Paul Haavardsrud and Jennifer Keene look at both sides in a friendly debate.
Why nonsense brand names actually make a lot of sense
IKEA. Lululemon. Koodo.
None of these names mean anything — but a lot of thought and planning went into them.
Danielle Nerman explains why the sound of a company name is sometimes more important than what it means.
Hey kid, get a job! There's lots of 'em…
If you're a teenager, there's never been a better time to get a part-time gig.
Employers are desperate for staff and there are thousands of summer jobs soon to be available.
But as Brandie Weikle explains, the number of Canadian teens who work part-time has been dropping — and the trend started long before the pandemic.
