Where have all the teenage workers gone? Plus totally made up brand names

Working from home versus working from work

Many Canadians are putting away their slippers and heading back into the office. Yes, it means giving up the perks (no commute! no hard pants!). But are we actually more productive when we work from home or in the office?

Why nonsense brand names actually make a lot of sense

IKEA. Lululemon. Koodo.

None of these names mean anything — but a lot of thought and planning went into them.

Hey kid, get a job! There's lots of 'em…

If you're a teenager, there's never been a better time to get a part-time gig.

Employers are desperate for staff and there are thousands of summer jobs soon to be available.

