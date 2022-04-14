What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?
Spring has sprung and questions are coming up everywhere! Like, why do prepared chickens at the grocery store often cost less than a chicken you cook yourself? What's the deal with reverse mortgages? And why doesn't the rate of inflation reflect the steep rise in the cost of housing in Canada?
We answer your questions on this week's Cost of Living!
Why doesn't the inflation rate reflect the rise in the cost of housing?
Anis Heydari explains why the Consumer Price Index ÿ which Stats Can uses to measure inflation — includes the cost of maintaining your home, but not the cost of buying a home.
Why does a deli chicken cost less than buying a chicken you have to cook yourself?
Ahh, the deli chicken - savoury siren of the grocery store. How can you be so delicious, so convenient, and still cost less than buying a raw chicken from the freezer section?
Danielle Nerman explains.
With apologies to Jerry Seinfeld - "What's the deal with reverse mortgages, anyway?"
A loan you don't have to pay off until you sell your house? Sounds too good to be true!
As always, there's a catch. Several, actually.
Canada is now more than a trillion dollars in debt. But who exactly does it owe?
Us. Sort of. Uh, it's complicated.
Economist Trevor Tombe explains who Canada is actually indebted to, and whether owing billions and billions of dollars should keep us all up at night.
