What the cluck is up with the price of rotisserie chicken?

Cost of Living 6:18 Why doesn't the inflation rate reflect the rise in the cost of housing? Anis Heydari explains why the Consumer Price Index ÿ which Stats Can uses to measure inflation — includes the cost of maintaining your home, but not the cost of buying a home.

Ahh, the deli chicken - savoury siren of the grocery store. How can you be so delicious, so convenient, and still cost less than buying a raw chicken from the freezer section?

Cost of Living 5:43 Why does a rotisserie chicken cost less than buying a chicken you have to cook yourself? Danielle Nerman explains.

A loan you don't have to pay off until you sell your house? Sounds too good to be true!

Cost of Living 6:36 What's the deal with reverse mortgages, anyway? As always, there's a catch. Several, actually.

Us. Sort of. Uh, it's complicated.

Cost of Living 6:54 Canada is now more than a trillion dollars in debt. But who exactly does it owe? Economist Trevor Tombe explains who Canada is actually indebted to, and whether owing billions and billions of dollars should keep us all up at night.