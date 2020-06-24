Reports of the death of the office may have been greatly exaggerated
Working from home is the new reality for now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But is commercial real estate gone, never to return? Or does physically working together, and office culture itself, have a financial benefit for businesses?
If everyone is working from home due to COVID-19, what happens to the land of fluorescent lights and thermostats held under plastic lock and key? is the office dead, with commercial real estate gone and never to return?
Or is the shift to the virtual workplace just that — virtual — and we'll be back to the office just as soon as you can type CTRL-Z on the pandemic.
We look at whether physically working together, and office culture itself, has a financial benefit for businesses.
