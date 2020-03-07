Where is the money for COVID-19 financial relief coming from and how does Canada pay for it all?

Billions of dollars are flowing out of government taps to stimulate and protect the Canadian economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

So listeners called into the Cost of Living asking how are we going to pay for all that aid, and over how many years? How does the Canadian response compare to, say, the U.S. response to the financial crisis of 2008?

Executive Producer Tracy Johnson heads into the studio to explain where the money comes from and what it could possibly mean in the future.