How much money should give our kids and whether they should have to save it
Family economics mean spreading the wealth to the whole family sometimes — but just how much should kids be getting from their parents? We look at the best ways to deal with your children's allowance as they get older.
Listen5:04
Should it be tied to chores? Should they be forced to save it? Or maybe they should get nothing?
Producer Tracy Fuller answers a Cost of Living listener question about the best ways to deal with your children's allowance as they get older.
