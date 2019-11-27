Alternatives to measuring the size of an economy and how they could work in Canada
The GDP isn't the only measurement out there for economies. So what are the alternatives, how do they work and are they likely to be meaningful for both the Canadian economy and Canadians themselves?
Listen5:45
The GDP — or gross domestic product — is the standard way many countries, including Canada, tend to measure their economies.
But it's not the only measurement out there.
So what are the alternatives, how do they work and are they likely to be meaningful for both the Canadian economy and Canadians themselves?
Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud takes on that question from a listener.
Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.