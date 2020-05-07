Working from home? Here's what you can and cannot write-off for tax purposes
If you've spent money on a new desk, upped your internet speed and maybe bought a new computer, you'd better keep those receipts. The Canada Revenue Agency says not all work-from-home expenses are tax deductible. So what can and can't you claim on your next tax return?
The Canada Revenue Agency says not all work-from-home expenses are tax deductible
Listen3:59
Many Canadians are now working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are starting to wonder, "hey, does this mean I can write off my internet bill?"
- CBC Radio's business and economics show, Cost of Living, is in a new time slot on CBC Radio One due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catch it Fridays at 1:30 p.m. (2 p.m. NT), Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. or online anytime at CBC Listen.
Cost of Living producer Anis Heydari breaks down the Canada Revenue Agency's rules for everything from home office equipment to your monthly rent cheque.
Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.