COVID-19 is causing a "she-cession"

The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 is affecting women particularly hard.

Experts are calling it a "she-cession" because of how female workers are bearing the brunt of job losses, unlike previous recessions. That is compounded with things like school and daycare closures.

Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to two service sector workers who have been laid off about how the pandemic has affected them and the industries where they work, and speaks to labour economist Tammy Schirle about the challenges still ahead for recovery.

