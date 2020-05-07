COVID-19 is causing a "she-cession"
The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 is having a pronounced effect on women. Hear from service sector workers who have been laid off and a labour economist about the challenges still ahead for recovery.
Female workers are bearing the brunt of the economic downturn
Listen9:31
The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 is affecting women particularly hard.
Experts are calling it a "she-cession" because of how female workers are bearing the brunt of job losses, unlike previous recessions. That is compounded with things like school and daycare closures.
- CBC Radio's business and economics show, Cost of Living, is in a new time slot on CBC Radio One due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catch it Fridays at 1:30 p.m. (2 p.m. NT), Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. or online anytime at CBC Listen.
Host Paul Haavardsrud talks to two service sector workers who have been laid off about how the pandemic has affected them and the industries where they work, and speaks to labour economist Tammy Schirle about the challenges still ahead for recovery.
Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.