The realities of where business is done in today's world - from international customs to retail spaces at home

When corporations do business abroad, they have to adjust what they do and how they do it for their international partners. But today, our connected world is watching like never before. As Disney faces #BoycottMulan pushback, we take a closer look at how companies are operating far from home and why it matters.

Host Paul Haavardsrud talks with senior producer Falice Chin about her experiences working in the Middle East, and political scientist Dave Thomas for context.

Listen to this segment here:



We also take a page from Oscar the Grouch's book and find out what our trash is telling us about the COVID-19 economy in Canadian cities.

The Cost of Living has a new timeslot!

Catch us Sundays at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

Municipalities such as Toronto, Calgary and Halifax are seeing a surge in household waste, and it's thanks to a combination of COVID-related trends such as more online shopping, disposable goods and home renovations.

Listen to this segment here:



And while the death of retail has been foretold, multiple times, what does it mean for our shopping spaces? Put on your jelly bracelets and your cool graffiti coat as we head to the mall with producer Richard Raycraft.

Is the often-predicted retail apocalypse finally setting in? Perhaps not.

Listen to this segment here:

