Let's go to the mall! What's coming for physical retail space as stores consolidate and close

Our recycling bins right now are chock full of Amazon boxes and other delivery packaging. And while that's great for online retailers, it's not always positive news for brick and mortar stores.

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Catch us Sundays on CBC Radio One at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. NT).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

Producer Richard Raycraft heads to the shopping mall to explore what buying stuff will look like when the smoke eventually clears from the combined economic impact of COVID-19 and the shift to online shopping.

Turns out, the often-predicted "retail apocalypse" may not be totally cataclysmic for commercial spaces, but things could look a lot different in the coming years.