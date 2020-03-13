The price of oil crashes — and the emotions (and emojis) behind buying so much toilet paper

The price war when it comes to oil can mean hard times both for the energy industry itself, and for Canada's economy from coast to coast to coast. No one knows if COVID-19 will throw enough sand in the gears of the global economy that it just seizes up. That's the big uncertainty at the root of market plunges.

Add a price war in oil to that, and it could mean recession for Canada.

The lack of knowing what will happen with COVID-19 doesn't just have markets tumbling. Shoppers are clearing out many of the aisles at their local store. Especially, it seems, when it comes to toilet paper.

Click here to understand what's happening in the consumer brain when it comes to TP from CBC Edmonton producer Madeleine Cummings.

Plus oil price wars, COVID-19, falling markets, all of this is super heavy. For a bit of levity, we explain the global oil market through the lens of a high school teen drama.

