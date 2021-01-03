The metric system, housing markets, inflation and paying for roads: we answer your questions to kick off 2021

The Cost of Living starts off the new year with another question and answer program.

We're taking questions and queries submitted by our listeners, and solving some business mysteries!

Who pays for the roads we use, and should the highways be pay-per-use? Should driving should be "pay for play" and how do economists and policy makers account for things like the cost of pollution or traffic congestion?

Senior producer Falice Chin has a crash course — so to speak — on public versus private goods.

Why are projections about the housing market wrong so often? Predicting the Canadian real estate market is as common as arguing about the weather forecast. But what happens when those guesses are wrong? Do we get soaked or roasted?

Producer Anis Heydari gazes into the crystal ball and finds out the consequences of getting a housing market forecast wrong.

Is inflation a big worry right now? With billions of stimulus dollars being pumped into the economy, How concerned should Canadians be about the threat of inflation, given the billions of stimulus dollars being pumped into the economy? But it's possible that it's the opposite — deflation — that should get some attention.

Host Paul Haavardsrud explains what to watch for when it comes to what is happening with the big numbers pumped into the Canadian economy.

And why does Canada's largest trading partner, the United States, still use Fahrenheit — as opposed to the Celsius temperature scale?

Producer Tracy Fuller looks into the business reasons that the Metric system rules in most of the world except for south of the 49th parallel.