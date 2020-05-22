The uncertain future of retail in Canada after a pandemic
Retailers of all kinds are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Is the great retail apocalypse finally here? Not so fast, says one expert who is drawing lessons from New Orleans as it rebuilt after Hurricane Katrina.
Can small businesses survive the aftermath of COVID-19?
Listen10:04
A very different retail landscape is starting to emerge in North America as COVID-19 continues to affect almost every aspect of our economy.
It's one without stores like Pier One Imports, Reitmans or Addition Elle. Independent stores, too, are struggling to stay afloat.
Is the great retail apocalypse finally here?
- CBC Radio's business and economics show, Cost of Living, is back to its regular spring timeslot on CBC Radio One. Catch it Friday May 22 at 11:30 a.m. or Tuesday, May 26 at 11:30 p.m.
Not so fast, according to one expert who is drawing lessons from New Orleans, as it rebuilt after hurricane Katrina.
Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud and producer Anis Heydari dig into the future of retail.
Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.