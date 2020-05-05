The profit of love: how swiping right still brings in cash despite COVID

You might think COVID-19 has put the brakes on dating in Canada.

But in the first three months of 2020, Match Group, the company that owns OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, Match, and basically our entire online dating world, is still reporting double-digit growth.

That's despite social distancing around the world!

The Cost of Living has moved back to our old timeslot! Catch us Fridays at 11:30 AM or Tuesdays at 11:30 PM (midnight in Nfld.) on CBC Radio One. Or click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice, and we're always on the CBC Listen app.

Cost of Living producer Tracy Fuller dives into the often-cringey world of video dating to find out why singles are still swiping right.

Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.