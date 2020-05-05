The profit of love: how swiping right still brings in cash despite COVID
Looking for love during the pandemic? Get ready for live video dates. If you think physical distancing restrictions are stalling the dating business, you are underestimating the power of online love.
Plenty of Fish says hundreds of thousands of Canadians are streaming video through the dating app every day
You might think COVID-19 has put the brakes on dating in Canada.
But in the first three months of 2020, Match Group, the company that owns OKCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, Match, and basically our entire online dating world, is still reporting double-digit growth.
That's despite social distancing around the world!
Cost of Living producer Tracy Fuller dives into the often-cringey world of video dating to find out why singles are still swiping right.
Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
