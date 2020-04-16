Is a basic income too good — or too expensive — to be true in Canada?
As the earliest adopters of Canada's Emergency Relief Benefit brace for the four-month program to come to an end, there's a debate around whether Canada should evolve the temporary program into something more permanent.
Canada Emergency Relief Benefit success sparks argument for a more universal basic income
When the Canadian economy started to shut down in March, millions of Canadians lost their source of income.
In response, the federal government stepped-in with the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, or CERB.
It's easy to qualify for the monthly $2000 cheque, with few questions asked. But the benefit only lasts for four months, and that means early applicants will run out fairly soon.
As the debate grows, Cost of Living executive producer Tracy Johnson digs into whether Canada should evolve the temporary program into a permanent basic income.
