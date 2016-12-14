What modern monetary theory is and what MMT could mean for Canada's budget deficits
Just what is modern monetary theory, anyway? You may have heard the letters MMT tossed around as government deficits increase in the wake of the COVID-19 economic fallout.
Listen9:32
Just what is modern monetary theory, anyway?
- The Cost of Living has a new timeslot!
Catch us Sundays at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador).
We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.
You may have heard the letters MMT tossed around as government deficits increase in the wake of the COVID-19 economic fallout.
Paul Haavardsrud tells you more about what it means, without having to set foot in an economics classroom.
Click 'Listen' at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.