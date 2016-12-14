What modern monetary theory is and what MMT could mean for Canada's budget deficits

Just what is modern monetary theory, anyway?

The Cost of Living has a new timeslot!

Catch us Sundays at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. in Newfoundland and Labrador).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

You may have heard the letters MMT tossed around as government deficits increase in the wake of the COVID-19 economic fallout.

Paul Haavardsrud tells you more about what it means, without having to set foot in an economics classroom.