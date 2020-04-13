How small businesses are collectively the new "too big to fail"

If the 2008 financial crisis was all about how the big banks were "too big to fail," right now it's restaurants, shops and millions of other employers that are individually too small, but collectively far too big to allow to go under.

The newest job numbers from Statistics Canada are sobering as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold in Canada.

It's not only about jobs, but the businesses that employ all those individuals — so The Cost of Living explains why keeping small businesses afloat is so important right now.

