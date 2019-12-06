The battle between black and white Air Force 1 sneakers means profit for Nike
Nike's popular Air Force 1 is one of the most popular sneakers on the market, with the white version of the shoe more difficult to find. Is the meme of black versus white Nike shoes driving sales?
We explain why one shade of the sneaker is "per-shoe-na" non grata
Listen8:50
First introduced as a basketball shoe in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 is an icon that's been making a comeback in recent months.
CBC Radio's new business and economics show, Cost of Living, airs on CBC Radio One every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (12 p.m. NT)
But why do so many teenagers insist - they need the white version of the shoe, not the black version?
Cost of Living executive producer Tracy Johnson decodes the secret world of youth and their sneakers, while also explaining how these shoes are helping boost Nike's stock price.
Click 'Listen' above to hear the segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
