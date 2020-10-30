How the COVID economy is changing advertising

Advertising has changed a lot since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the first wave of 'disaster ads' — known as 'distastertising' in the industry — have come and gone, more and more companies are having trouble gauging the public's mood nine months into the pandemic.

Do you show people in masks? Is it the right time for humour? Should you acknowledge the pandemic or offer 30-seconds of escape?

The Cost of Living ❤s money — how it makes (or breaks) us.

Catch us Sundays on CBC Radio One at 12:00 p.m. (12:30 p.m. NT).

We also repeat the following Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in most provinces.

As we close-in on the Christmas season, brands are about to spend billions on holiday advertising. This week on The Cost of Living, host Paul Haavardsrud asks what that might look like.

We'll hear from two Canadian actors who appeared in a recent Subaru ad together. We also talk to a Toronto ad executive about what's working, what's not and what we can expect from the world of pandemic advertising.