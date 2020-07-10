How pipelines went from engineering marvel to project non grata

Engineering projects once seen as monuments to human ingenuity are now lightning rods for climate change and a symbol of environmental catastrophe.

Pipelines, including the recently re-cancelled Keystone XL, are controversial for many in North America. But it wasn't always that way.

Producer Anis Heydari takes to the wayback machine to see what's changed in public perception and why.