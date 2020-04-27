What's at risk and what's to gain by reopening Canada's economy in a pandemic
While Canadians continue to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, some provinces believe they've flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases enough to consider reopening their economies.
Can reopening really work one province at a time?
Listen
But what does reopening really look like? And can it work a few provinces at a time?
- CBC Radio's business and economics show, Cost of Living, is in a new time slot on CBC Radio One due to the coronavirus pandemic. Catch it Fridays at 1:30 p.m. (2 p.m. NT), Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. or online anytime at CBC Listen.
Host Paul Haavardsrud takes a closer look at provincial reopening plans, talking to a "phase one" business owner in Alberta and a legal epidemiologist about the bigger picture concerns when it comes to restarting the Canadian economy.
Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
