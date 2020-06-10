Think your neighbour's cheating on CERB? There's a snitch line for that.

The Canada Emergency Response benefit has been a lifesaver for millions of Canadians. Federal money came fast, and many found there were very few hoops to jump through in order to qualify.

But with the money easier to access and more generous, in some respects, than standard Employment Insurance — there were questions about potentially fraudulent claims. Would someone need to tattletale, so to speak, on those potentially cheating the system, for them to get caught?

Cost of Living producer Richard Raycraft takes a closer look at the Canada Revenue Agency's "snitch line," which is now accepting tips to track down alleged CERB charlatans. What's the psychology behind snitching?

