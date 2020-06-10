Think your neighbour's cheating on CERB? There's a snitch line for that.
The Canada Revenue Agency wants you to tattle on people cheating the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit
The Canada Emergency Response benefit has been a lifesaver for millions of Canadians. Federal money came fast, and many found there were very few hoops to jump through in order to qualify.
But with the money easier to access and more generous, in some respects, than standard Employment Insurance — there were questions about potentially fraudulent claims. Would someone need to tattletale, so to speak, on those potentially cheating the system, for them to get caught?
- The Cost of Living has moved back to our old timeslot on CBC Radio One!
Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. in most time zones.
To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.
Cost of Living producer Richard Raycraft takes a closer look at the Canada Revenue Agency's "snitch line," which is now accepting tips to track down alleged CERB charlatans. What's the psychology behind snitching?
Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.