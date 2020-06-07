Residential plumbers are flush with new business during COVID-19

When you are at home more often, you are using your bathroom and kitchen more often — and that's leading to an increase in calls to residential plumbers.

With COVID-19 keeping more Canadians at home, those Canadians are also breaking their water fixtures and clogging pipes just a bit more often than they used to. The Super Mario Brothers may no longer the most popular plumbers to visit Canadian households.

We looked into just how the residential plumbing business is keeping itself from going down the drain during the pandemic.

Produced by Anis Heydari, with files from Elaine Wong.

