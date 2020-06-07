Residential plumbers are flush with new business during COVID-19
When you are at home more often, you are using your bathroom and kitchen more often — and that's leading to an increase in calls to residential plumbers.
A pandemic keeping Canadians at home means using the pipes at home more often
Listen4:04
When you are at home more often, you are using your bathroom and kitchen more often — and that's leading to an increase in calls to residential plumbers.
With COVID-19 keeping more Canadians at home, those Canadians are also breaking their water fixtures and clogging pipes just a bit more often than they used to. The Super Mario Brothers may no longer the most popular plumbers to visit Canadian households.
- The Cost of Living has moved back to our old timeslot on CBC Radio One!
Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. in most time zones.
To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.
We looked into just how the residential plumbing business is keeping itself from going down the drain during the pandemic.
Produced by Anis Heydari, with files from Elaine Wong.
Click 'Listen' at the top of this page to hear the whole episode or download the CBC Listen app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.