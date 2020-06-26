Pandemic aftermath: what's happening to tourism and COVID-driven car habits in Canada

We look at what COVID-19 has done to the 2020 tourism economy on both east and west coasts of Canada, and what "high season" will look like if international tourists can't cross borders before the summer is out.

Also, host Paul Haavardsrud finds out what the Robinhood investing app exactly is — and what the risks and rewards of using it are. How did it become the gateway to day trading for so many millennials in the United States?

And CBC Radio's car columnist Paul Karchut asks: has the pandemic created a renaissance for the car? Drive-in movies are back, along with drive-through graduations, even drive-through zoos!

Is your car the best place to self-isolate in 2020 … and if you don't have one, do you need to start looking?

