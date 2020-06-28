The app getting U.S. millennials into the investment — and whether Robinhood is too much like a game

Online trading sites are seeing a rush of new users — including a U.S. only app called Robinhood.

The number of so-called "Robinhooders" has swelled so quickly that, to some, it's moved beyond market oddity and now verges on a phenomenon.

The Cost of Living is sticking around all summer on CBC Radio One!

Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or if you prefer weekends,

starting July 4, 2020 we encore Saturdays at 11 a.m. after the news.

To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.

So what exactly is behind this new app and is the idea of investing as a game going to cause problems? Paul Haavardsrud explains what it is and who's "playing," so to speak.