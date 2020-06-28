The app getting U.S. millennials into the investment — and whether Robinhood is too much like a game
Online trading sites are seeing a rush of new users — including a U.S. only app called Robinhood. What exactly is behind this new app and is the idea of investing as a game going to cause problems?
Listen5:54
Online trading sites are seeing a rush of new users — including a U.S. only app called Robinhood.
The number of so-called "Robinhooders" has swelled so quickly that, to some, it's moved beyond market oddity and now verges on a phenomenon.
- The Cost of Living is sticking around all summer on CBC Radio One!
Catch us Fridays at 11:30 a.m. or if you prefer weekends,
starting July 4, 2020 we encore Saturdays at 11 a.m. after the news.
To listen anytime, click here to download the show to your podcast player of choice.
So what exactly is behind this new app and is the idea of investing as a game going to cause problems? Paul Haavardsrud explains what it is and who's "playing," so to speak.
Click "listen" at the top of the page to hear this segment, or download the Cost of Living podcast.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.