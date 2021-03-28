Non-fungible tokens, and how complicated it is to buy a cat GIF in NFT form

Would you pay millions of dollars for a tweet? Well, someone has.

Digital assets called non-fungible tokens (or "niftys" as some of the kids are calling them these days) are selling for thousands, hundreds of thousands, and yes even millions of dollars these days.

They leverage the same type of blockchain technology that cryptocurrencies use.

But how do you buy them? What do you get? And are they really a new class of assets - like real estate or stocks?

Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud and producer Falice Chin go through the process to buy their very own NFT — and Yale University professor William N. Goetzmann weighs in on what's happening with this new market.