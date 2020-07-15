Perception isn't always reality when it comes to inflation: hear from the Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor, Carolyn A. Wilkins, on why she wants Canadians to 'talk inflation'
Inflation is — quite literally — a part of how Canadians calculate their cost of living year over year, decade over decade.
One of the Bank of Canada's goals is to keep inflation low and stable. But Canadians don't always feel like that's happening. The Bank has actually started surveying people on its approach to monetary policy.
Cost of Living host Paul Haavardsrud speaks with the senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, Carolyn A. Wilkins, about why perception may not be reality when it comes to inflation.
We also ask her whether the central bank, which has bought billions of dollars worth of the government bonds issued since the start of the pandemic, should just erase Canada's new debt.
Hint: the words "I don't think there's a free lunch" come up.
